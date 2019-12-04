With many top players returning from last year’s state tournament team, it is easy to understand why Maple Grove girls’ basketball coach Mark Cook is excited about the 2019-20 season.
“This is an exciting year for us. We have five kids coming back that started games for us at some point last season,” said Cook. “We had a great summer working together and growing as a team.”
The Crimson finished last season with a 24-8 record, took second in the conference and defeated STMA for their second straight Section 8 championship. At state, Maple Grove made the consolation championship game before losing to Forest Lake.
Maple Grove has five players who were regular starters last year. Leading the way is four-year starting guard Abby Schulte. The North Dakota State senior signee can do it all as she averaged 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2 steals last season. Schulte had an amazing summer playing for the Minnesota Stars, which helped land her an offer from NDSU.
“Abby is one of the top senior guards in the state,” Cook said. “She has played point guard and shooting guard and is not afraid to use her size and strength to post opposing defenders up if she needs to. She can defend any position. Abby is a selfless team leader who will be a dominant force for us this season.”
The Crimson return another do-it-all Div. I player in junior Jordyn Lamker. The 6-0 forward led MG in scoring with 16 points per game last winter while setting the school single season scoring record with 513 points. She also averaged 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. According to Cook, Lamker has already received multiple Div. 1 offers
“Jordyn is one of the most versatile players around,” Cook said. “She can be a back-to-the-basket player, a stretch four and there are times she can bring the ball up the floor. She is a very tough match up for opposing defenders because of her versatility. Jordyn also brings so much energy, communication and leadership to the gym every day. There are few players I have coached in my career who want to compete at everything they do more than Jordyn. She is a Div. 1 talent and she has proven that through her accomplishments at the high school and AAU career.”
Starting point guard Kylie Baranick is another key returning starter. The 5-8 junior averaged 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals per game last winter. Baranick enjoyed a solid regular season but broke out with a career game in the section final against STMA. She scored 16 points and had a brilliant all-around game to lead MG to victory.
“Kylie’s emergence was arguably the most important part of our run to the section championship,” Cook said. “It could be argued that she was the MVP of the section championship game. Her ability to handle pressure, push the pace, get us into our stuff and attack and score when needed make her a top player in our conference and section. Kylie is going to continue to get better and better and we are excited what she does.”
Another returning starter is small forward Ari Gordon. The 5-9 sophomore started last season on the JV but by game 3 she became a key starter on the varsity squad averaging 6.2 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game.
“Ari was making a significant impact in our games,” Cook said. “Her athleticism is off the charts. Her ability to get tips and be disruptive on defense can change games. She is a slasher who is so strong attacking the basket. Her perimeter game is continuing to improve and she will be a force to be reckoned with for the next few years.”
Junior guards Izzy Brant and Kelley Kloncz are the other two varsity returners. Both are strong two-way players who can provide offense and scratchy defense.
Three of these returning players bring some championship swagger to the squad. Schulte and Baranick are defenders and Kloncz a striker on Maple Grove’s state championship girls’ soccer team this fall.
The returning veterans are joined by some talented newcomers to give MG depth.
“We have exciting young talented players coming up in our program that fit in very well and play great with the veterans,” Cook said. “We are very excited to work with this group and are really excited about their potential.”
The Crimson are talented but so are some of the teams they have to battle in the conference and sections.
“We are very aware that we are in a tough conference and a very strong section so if we are going to accomplish our goals of winning a conference championship and defending our section championship, we are going to have to continue to work really hard, and continue to improve as a team day in and day out,” Cook said.
The Crimson opened the season with a 68-65 loss to Eden Prairie and a 59-55 win over Minnetonka. They next host Champlin Park Thursday, Dec. 5 and travel to Moorhead Friday, Dec. 6.
