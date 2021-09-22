Anytime you face a conference rival, expect the intensity of the game to be greater than just a non-conference opponent. So, when the fourth-ranked Maple Grove (4-0-0) boys soccer squad traveled to Park Center (3-0-1) on Sept. 14, no surprise, they were in a dogfight.
With the Crimson jumping out to a 2-1 lead at halftime, the Pirates wouldn’t go away. But in the end, Maple Grove made just enough plays to escape with a 4-3 victory.
Senior Jordan Ross was the man of the match for the Crimson. He scored the first two goals of the first half for the visitors and assisted on junior Carter Sheard’s opening goal of the second. But Park Center stayed within striking distance of the lead, thanks to a hat-trick of goals from senior Sidike Jabateh.
With under five minutes remaining in the game, Maple Grove held a 3-2 lead, and once again, it was Ross making a big play. He scored his third goal on the night, but most importantly, one that proved to be the game-winner and sealed their 4-3 win. Junior Aaron Badillo and senior Damon Humphrey each recorded two and one assists, respectively.
Maple Grove kept the train rolling on their undefeated season with another victory on Sept. 18, this time a 4-0 road win over Rogers (3-4-0). Junior captain Chris Frantz started the scoring in the first half, followed quickly by a goal from Sheard to make it 2-0. Frantz added another first-half score, resulting in a 3-0 Crimson lead at intermission.
In the final 40 minutes, Frantz completed the hat trick of goals to seal a 4-0 victory and a 6-0-0 record. Goalkeeper Holden Waldrum recorded a shutout in net and sophomore Max Johnson, senior captain Teddy Miller, Sheard, and Frantz each tallied an assist.
After the win, Maple Grove improved to number two in the state rankings, behind only Wayzata.
GIRLS
The reigning, defending girls soccer state champions Maple Grove Crimson looked every bit the part this week when they traveled to Park Center on Sept. 14. Maple Grove jumped out early on the Pirates and never took their foot off the gas, winning 10-0.
Senior Quinn Omar led the way with a hat trick of goals, along with two from junior Julia Lewis. Seniors Brit Lund, Sarah Nistler, Bri Sullivan, and Lauren Zimmerman each added a goal of their own.
Coming off a blowout victory, the fourth-ranked Crimson were faced with a much tougher test on Saturday on the road against eighth-ranked Rogers (6-0-1). With both teams holding identical records, Maple Grove got a chance to see where they match up against one of the state’s best.
Thanks to two huge second-half goals, the Crimson escaped with a 2-1 win and a statement victory. In the first half, it was the Royals who got on the scoreboard first thanks to a goal from senior Avery Farrell.
The score remained 1-0 in favor of Rogers heading into the second half, but in the last 40 minutes, Maple Grove made their presence known. After making a few halftime adjustments, senior Sarah Nistler and junior Franni Gustanski provided the two Crimson goals that were the difference-makers in Maple Grove’s come-from-behind 2-1 win.
“We knew they would be organized and well-coached,” Maple Grove head coach Ben LeVahn said. “I was impressed with how our girls matched the level of organization and intensity. Learning how to come from behind and win is big. We’ve done this before and we didn’t panic.”
Goalkeeper Ingrid Kautzman made five saves on six shots on net.
The Crimson improved to 7-0-1 following the victory, and rose to third in the state rankings, behind Edina and Centennial.
