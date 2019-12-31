Maple Grove High School opened in 1996 and from that year to 2017, the Crimson won two state team championships.* But that total was doubled in 2019 when the Crimson captured state titles in softball and girls’ soccer.
Maple Grove had to wait 11 years for its first state championship. It finally came in 2007 when future Gophers Tess Behrens and Melissa Nelson led the girls’ swim and dive team to the state title. The Crimson then went through another long drought. The next state championship came in 2018 when the boys’ team of Nate Adams, Tyler Burkum and company took home the team title.
Then came 2019 and Maple Grove crowned two state champions in one year.
SOFTBALL
The Crimson had been to three state championship games but came up short each time. But in 2019, senior ace pitcher Ava Dueck led Maple Grove to the top. Dueck made it clear from day one that she wanted to win a state championship in her senior season and she willed, pitched and slugged her team to the championship.
“We had talented players before but Ava has that drive and desire,” Crimson assistant coach Pam Hennen said.
And Dueck has plenty of talents as a pitcher and hitter. She had a great regular season and stepped up her game at state.
“That might be the greatest performance by a Maple Grove athlete in a state tournament,” Crimson coach Jim Koltes said of Dueck. “She was 3-0, threw a no-hitter versus Edina, hit a home run versus East Ridge and a home run versus Stillwater.”
Behind the leadership of Dueck and fellow seniors Sophie Culhane, Jade Tomashek and Maddie Doyle, the Crimson enjoyed the best season with a 25-2 record and won their final 17 games. Dueck earned Metro Player of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
“Winning state was just such a huge goal for us and it seemed like a reach, even going into the tournament,” Dueck said. “Now that we’ve done it, everyone just keeps talking about it.”
GIRLS’ SOCCER
The Crimson soccer team also captured its first state championship. The Crimson defeated Minnetonka 2-0 in the quarterfinal, beat Champlin Park 3-0 in the semifinal and held off old nemesis Centennial 2-1 in the final.
“It feels so unbelievable to be state champs,” said senior Abby Schulte, who converted from forward to sweeper to anchor a solid MG defense. “Our team has worked so hard this entire season and after our last two state tournament appearances not ending the way we wanted to we had extra motivation to get back win.”
While the Crimson lost marquee players from the two previous seasons, they were confident about the new members of the team who took over critical roles.
“We all wanted to win state and we knew we had it in us,” said Sarah Cortez, the senior goalkeeper who held the same position when the team played in the championship game two years earlier. “We lost a lot of really good players, but we also gained a lot of really good players. And the underclassmen really stepped up. We didn’t have one particular strength – we were all strength, everywhere on the field.”
The Crimson were a battle-tested team as they played in the rugged Northwest Suburban Conference, which sent three teams to the state semifinals. Senior Jordan Pauly, who notched winning goals in the state quarterfinal and semifinal, said the Crimson were used to tight, low scoring games and were able to pull through.
“It’s not uncommon for us to take a while to score, so we were not that nervous because that’s how most of our games go,” Pauly said. “But when the time comes to finish it we get it done.”
The Crimson certainly got it done and made school history as the first girls’ soccer champions.
“It’s just such an unbelievable feeling,” junior top scorer Emma Fournier said. “It doesn’t feel real because you just don’t expect it. When you look back and see how talented our team is and how hard we work, we deserved to get here. It’s just amazing.”
“We all feel very proud to be the first team to win the state championship and we are so glad we did it as a team and for each other,” Schulte said.
*(The school’s successful dance program has won numerous state titles but they were divided into jazz and kick categories. The Osseo School District’s renowned adapted sports teams have also won numerous state titles but they are combined rosters with players from Osseo, Maple Grove and Park Center.)
