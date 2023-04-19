The STMA track and field teams had an indoor meet on April 11 and their first outdoor meet on April 13.
On Tuesday, Gabriella Keefer (7.52) took first in the 55-meter dash. Claire Kvant (28.11) took first in the 200-meter dash. Rebecca Immer (2:29.07) took first in the 800-meter run and Natalie Cocking (5:32.00) took first in the 1600-meter run.
Emilynn Molesky (9.22) took first in the 55-meter hurdles. STMA’s 4x200 (1:51.74) and 4x400 (4:29.13) relay teams each took first in their respective events.
Cail Jahnke (5-00.00) took first in the high jump, Jada Dahlheimer (9-06.00) took first in the pole vault. Raina Simat (15-10) took first in the long jump and Judsona Chea (35-11) took first in triple jump. Lexi Kemmetmueller (30-10) took first in the shot put.
For the boys, Muhiz Bahda (6.82) took first in the 55-meter dash. Maverick Kneefe (23.99) took first in the 200-meter dash. William Barthel (55.19) took first in the 400-meter dash. Max Salas (2:10.29) took first in the 800-meter run, Morris Suah (8.11) took first in the 55-meter hurdles.
STMA’s 4x400 relay team (3:58.61) took first place, Suah (6-00) and Caden Johnson each had the highest jump, and Jarod Timlin (21-03.75) took first in long jump and triple jump (42-08).
At the first outdoor meet of the season on Thursday, the STMA girls did not take first in a single event, finishing fourth out of seven teams. The boys finished fifth.
Hannah Kvant finished in second in the 300-meter hurdles. Raina Simat finished second in the triple jump.
The boys, like the girls, did not have a first-place finish in any event, but Morris Suah finished second in the 110-meter hurdles.
STMA’s next track meet took place Tuesday, April 18, against Minnetonka. The teams run again in Shakopee on Thursday, April 20.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.