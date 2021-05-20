The STMA track and field teams posted strong results against Buffalo and Maple Lake on Thursday, May 13, each finishing first in the meet.
The STMA boys had Jarrett Bennett (11.94) take first place in the 100-meter dash. Lester Alexander (24.33) took first in the 200-meter dash and Benjamin Lefebvre (51.72) won in the 400-meter dash.
Adam Herbst (4:59.46) finished first in the 1600-meter run. STMA’s relay teams were also strong. The 4x100 (44.87), 4x200 (1:38.36) and 4x400 (3:36.05) teams all won their races.
Cole Dahlheimer (5-06) placed first in the high jump for the Knights. Reven Simat (20-00) took first place in the long jump, and Charles Wagner (43-08.50) took first in the shot-put event. Overall, the boys scored 106 points to Buffalo’s 65 and Maple Lake’s 10.
The Lady Knights performed similarly to the boys.
Aaliyah Heine (12.81) took first place in the 100-meter dash as well as the 200-meter dash (27.16). Emma Windingland (1:03.48) won the 400-meter dash. Emma Duerr (16.84) got another win in the 100-meter hurdles.
Rebecca Immer (2:34.81) took first place in the 800-meter run and Avery O’Rourke (5:34.14) won the 1600-meter race. Ali Weimer (10:45.81) won the 3200-meter race.
STMA won the 4x200 (1:53.06) and 4x400 (4:27.16) relay races. In field events, Jessica Roth (4-08) took first place in the high jump, Katelyn McKimmy (8-00) won the pole vault, Olivia Carel (34-05) placed first in the shot-put competition, and Mya Krystosek (99-11) won the discus throw.
The Lady Knights scored 132 points to Buffalo’s 29 and Maple Lake’s 13.
The next track meet is Thursday, May 20, vs Rogers at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.