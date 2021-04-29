Another first finally came to pass on Thursday, April 22, as STMA hosted its first track meet at STMA Stadium on the high school grounds. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out any such possibilities in 2020 when it forced the cancellation of the spring season.
STMA competed against Edina in separate boys’ and girls’ meets at the new stadium, with the boys going on first. David Collins took first in the 100-meter dash (11.30) and long jump (21-08). Reven Simat (24.5) took first in the 200-meter dash.
Benjamin Lefebvre (52.38) scored a win in the 400 meters, Reynold Hamann (16.49) won the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles (43.12). STMA’s relay teams won the 4x100 (44.84), 4x200 (1:39.86) and 4x800 relays (9:13.39).
Finally, Owen Barthel (42-03.00) won the shot-put event and Charles Wagner (120-06.50) took first in the discus throw.
For the girls, Edina took first in the short sprints, but STMA did better in other events. Ali Weimer (5:05.93) had the best time in the 1600-meter run. Both hurdle events belonged to the Lady Knights as Emma Duerr (16.61) won the 100-meter hurdles and Hannah Kvant (50.53) took first in the 300-meter hurdles.
In relays, the Lady Knights won the 4x100 (51.10) and 4x400 (4:33.42).
For field events, Gabriella Keefer (16-02) took first in the long jump. Sophia Femrite (33-01) took the triple jump, Marisa Ornat (31-10) placed first in the shot-put and Mya Krystosek (93-03.50) took the discus throw.
Next up for both track and field teams: a Thursday, April 29, home meet against Eden Prairie at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.