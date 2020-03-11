Top-seeded Maple Grove boys advance to section basketball final

Sophomore guard Jon Haakenson is one of many key players on the Maple Grove boys’ basketball team. (Photo by Rich Moll - richmollphotography.com)

 Rich Moll

Four-time defending Section 8 champion Maple Grove survived a scare from St. Michael-Albertville in the semifinal March 6 to advance to the section final. The top-seeded Crimson trailed 23-20 at halftime but rallied to beat the No. 5 Knights 58-54 at St. Cloud Tech.

Maple Grove’s usually high-powered offense was not clicking in this game and top scorer Lovell Williams scored only seven points. But the Crimson relied on their defense to stay close and pulled it out in the second half.

Senior guard RaShaun Parker sparked the Crimson comeback with two three-pointers and 16 points. Sean Bergstrom finished with 10 points, Jon Haakenson had eight and Williams and Henry Fahnbulleh each scored seven.

The Crimson will seek their fifth straight state tournament berth when they take on No. 3 Buffalo in the section championship game Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m. at Monticello. The teams met in the last two section title games and Maple Grove won both.

