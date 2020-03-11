Top-seeded Maple Grove boys advance to section basketball final

Four-time defending Section 8 champion Maple Grove survived a scare from St. Michael-Albertville in the semifinal March 6 to advance to the section final. The top-seeded Crimson trailed 23-20 at halftime but rallied to beat the No. 5 Knights 58-54 at St. Cloud Tech.
Maple Grove’s usually high-powered offense was not clicking in this game and top scorer Lovell Williams scored only seven points. But the Crimson relied on their defense to stay close and pulled it out in the second half.
Senior guard RaShaun Parker sparked the Crimson comeback with two three-pointers and 16 points. Sean Bergstrom finished with 10 points, Jon Haakenson had eight and Williams and Henry Fahnbulleh each scored seven.
The Crimson will seek their fifth straight state tournament berth when they take on No. 3 Buffalo in the section championship game Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m. at Monticello. The teams met in the last two section title games and Maple Grove won both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.