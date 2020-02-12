Top-seeded Crimson girls to defend section hockey title

Freshman forward Stella Retrum and her Crimson will be seeking to repeat as Section 5 champions. (Photo by Rich Moll - richmollphotography.com)

 Rich Moll

The Maple Grove girls’ hockey team is two wins away from making it back to the state tournament.

The Crimson are seeded first in the Section 5 and received a bye in the first round. They played No. 4 Rogers in the semifinal Feb. 11. The winner advances to the section championship game at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Roseville Arena. No. 2 Blaine and No. 6 Anoka are in the other semifinals.

The fourth-ranked Crimson enter section with an 18-6-1 record. They finished second in the Northwest Suburban Conference with a 10-1 record. Andover won the conference at 11-0.

Juniors Lauren Stenslie, Tristana Tatur and freshman Stella Retrum have led the Crimson in scoring. Stenslie has 22 goals and16 assists, Tatur has 21 goals and 17 assists and Retrum had 10 goals and 16 assists. Seniors Chloe Corbin (four goals, 11 assists) and McKayla Machlitt (five goals nine assists) are also key leaders. Junior goalie Brooke Cassibo (1.77 goals per game) has anchored the defense.

