Maple Grove’s girls basketball squad opened their Section 5AAAA playoff journey with a host contest against Irondale March 3.

The top-seeded and seventh-ranked Crimson dominated the eighth-seeded Knights to the tune of 45-18 in the first half and cruised to a 67-33 victory.

Junior guard Kennedy Klick and senior forward Ari Gordon each led the team with 13 points, senior forward Emma Kanz added 12, and senior guard Kyla Overskei tallied 10 in a balanced scoring effort.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments