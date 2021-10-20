The state’s top-ranked boys soccer Class 3A team, Maple Grove, began the Section 5AAA tournament with a home quarterfinal tilt against Irondale on Oct. 12, and thanks to six first-half goals, cruised to an 8-0 victory.
Crimson junior Carter Sheard started the scoring in the 10th minute with a goal that deflected off the Knights goalkeeper and right onto Sheard’s foot, who booted it in the back of the net. Seven minutes later, senior Jordan Ross set up junior Chris Frantz on a crossing pass for a goal, making it 2-0.
In the 25th minute, senior Damon Humphrey added a goal, followed by a score from sophomore Caleb Manse. The 4-0 lead was expanded in the 35th minute with consecutive goals from Frantz and Sheard, resulting in a 6-0 differential going into halftime. Humphrey and junior Aaron Badillo each added a second-half goal en route to an 8-0 win.
Frantz, Sheard, and Humphrey led the team with two goals apiece. The victory set up a section semifinal matchup against fourth-seeded and reigning Section 5AA champions Mounds View (11-5) on Oct. 14, after the Mustangs beat Osseo 4-1 in their section quarterfinal.
For most of the season, the focus was rightfully on the dynamic Crimson offense and their prolific goal scoring. But in the playoffs, weaknesses are often exposed, and early on in Maple Grove’s match against Mounds View, the Crimson’s stuck out like a sore thumb. The Mustangs applied pressure to the Crimson defensive zone for most of the first half and knocked in the first goal of the night with a header in the fourth minute.
Maple Grove had dealt with a one-goal deficit previously in the season, but this was different. Soon after grabbing an early lead, Mounds View took advantage of a turnover in the Crimson zone, which resulted in another Mustangs score and a 2-0 lead.
Suddenly the gap was widening and Mounds View smelled blood in the water. The visitors added yet another score in the 14th minute and before Maple Grove players, coaches and fans had a chance to settle in during a brisk fall evening, the Mustangs had a 3-0 lead. Looking for something to spark their offense into action, Sheard drew a penalty in the Mustangs’ box and Ross drilled a penalty kick to cut the lead to 3-1. Suddenly, with one kick, there was hope for Maple Grove.
For the last 20 minutes of the first half, the Crimson had several good scoring chances, but whether it was a defender’s foot blocking a wide-open net, or a couple of kicks pulled wide of the goal, Maple Grove came up empty the rest of the half and the score remained 3-1 into intermission.
Out of halftime, it looked like a carbon copy of what started the match. Mounds View continued their relentless attack in the Maple Grove zone, peppering junior goalkeeper Holden Waldrum with shot after shot. However, Waldrum kept making specular save after save, which allowed the Crimson to stay afloat at a 3-1 deficit. Until the 56th minute, where the Mustangs found the back of the net to extend the lead to 4-1. A three-goal deficit with 24 minutes left seems like a death sentence for most teams. But if any team could muster a dynamic scoring spurt, it would be a team like Maple Grove, who set a program record with 72 regular-season goals.
With the clock down to 11 minutes remaining, the score remained 4-1, until Ross broke the scoring dam and tallied his second goal of the night to cut the lead to 4-2. Then two minutes later, Badillo snuck a shot past the Mustangs keeper and suddenly it was a 4-3 match.
“We just stayed positive,” co-head coach Justin Turner said. “Credit to the boys for sticking to the game plan.”
With six minutes left on the clock and all the momentum on the Crimson’s side, Mounds View found one more push in them. Like they did all night, the Mustangs controlled the ball downfield, and thanks to a controversial handball no-call, lured Waldrum out of the goalie box, and fired a shot that once again hit the back of the net. Now it was 5-3 and surely all but over.
But no, not yet. Maple Grove, with less than four minutes left, made another push into the offensive zone and Badillo rose for a crossing header that went found the net. His second goal of the evening cut the lead once again to one goal, 5-4. But that would be all the magic left in the Crimson’s tank, as the Mustangs ran the clock out in Maple Grove’s zone and stormed the field as the clock hit triple zeros.
“Give all the credit to Mounds View for how they played...they have a nice team,” Turner said. “But everything that could go wrong did in that game that hadn’t happened all year. It just wasn’t our night.”
For the seniors on the team, even though their high school careers came to a disappointing end, Turner is grateful for their leadership and example for the younger players to look up to.
“The seniors did a nice job leaving the program in a good spot. They are great leaders and great guys. I wish I could have all year with these guys,” Turner said.
While Turner believes this team had the potential to go all the way, their shocking exit in the section semifinals won’t taint how he looks at their historic season. “This will leave a sour taste in our mouth not accomplishing what we wanted to, but our goal next year is to get farther than we did this year,” he said. “At the end of the day, we are super proud of our boys.”
