Top-ranked Crimson boys dominating the links

After winning The Preview tournament the week prior, the top-ranked Maple Grove boys golf team competed in the Windsong Invitational at Windsong Farms Golf Course on May 3 and took second place, one shot behind Spring Lake Park. Senior Josh Galvin took team-low honors with a one-over 72.
Later in the week, they bounced back and won a conference match at Refuge Golf Club with a team score of 298. Sophomore Kagan Kollar shot a team-low 73. And to cap off another successful week, the Crimson captured first place in the two-day Blaine Invitational at Majestic Oaks Golf Club with a two-day total of 579, beating second-place Spring Lake Park by 10 strokes. Freshman Ryan Stendahl shot a team-low, four-under 68 on Saturday, and senior Lucas Feterl took fourth overall with rounds of 71 and 72.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.