Top-ranked Crimson boys dominating the links

Maple Grove boys golf team poses after winning the Blaine Invitational. (Photo courtesy of Maple Grove Boys Golf)

After winning The Preview tournament the week prior, the top-ranked Maple Grove boys golf team competed in the Windsong Invitational at Windsong Farms Golf Course on May 3 and took second place, one shot behind Spring Lake Park. Senior Josh Galvin took team-low honors with a one-over 72.

Later in the week, they bounced back and won a conference match at Refuge Golf Club with a team score of 298. Sophomore Kagan Kollar shot a team-low 73. And to cap off another successful week, the Crimson captured first place in the two-day Blaine Invitational at Majestic Oaks Golf Club with a two-day total of 579, beating second-place Spring Lake Park by 10 strokes. Freshman Ryan Stendahl shot a team-low, four-under 68 on Saturday, and senior Lucas Feterl took fourth overall with rounds of 71 and 72.

