It was quite a year for Maple Grove and Osseo sports, highlighted by several state tournament appearances for the Crimson and a berth in the regional tournament for Osseo’s Legion baseball squad. Here are the top sports stories for 2021.
MAPLE GROVE
Maple Grove’s football squad reached the Class 6A football championship for the first time in program history but fell to top-ranked Lakeville South 13-7. The Crimson finished their unprecedented season with a program-high 11 wins and broke several scoring records along the way.
Legendary Crimson coach and teacher Darby Carlson retired after 25 years of being at Maple Grove Senior High. As the varsity baseball head coach, Carlson nabbed over 400 wins and nine conference championships, including two state runners-up in 1999 and 2011.
The Maple Grove boys golf team won their first state championship in program history in June. The girls took second in their first-ever state championships berth.
OSSEO
Osseo’s American Legion baseball team won their first-ever state championship in July and advanced to the regional tournament in Sioux Falls.
Osseo’s basketball standout Josh Ola-Joseph, who currently plays for Arizona Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, signed his National Letter of Intent to play collegiately at the University of Minnesota.
Three runners from the Osseo cross country team qualified for the state cross country championship at St. Olaf College in November: senior Alexa Davis, sophomore Jules Davis, and sophomore Cade Sanvik.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.