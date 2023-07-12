Tiffany Carey brings home gold medal from Special Olympics World Games

(Photo courtesy of Special Olympics Minnesota)

Tiffany Carey, arms held high, celebrates with her four Special Olympics World Games medals in Berlin.

Brooklyn Park native Tiffany Carey has returned home following a successful four-medal campaign at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, held from June 17 to June 25.

Carey, a gymnast who trains at Mini Hops Gymnastics in Plymouth, has plenty of competitive experience, having won five medals, including a gold, at the 2006 Special Olympics USA National Games.

  

