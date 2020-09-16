By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
The Lady Knights soccer team pressed on in the 2020 season but did not pick up any wins in the two games played in the past week.
Last Tuesday, the Lady Knights hosted Buffalo in the annual renewal of their most familiar rivalry in the Lake Conference. The two teams played to a scoreless tie in the first half, though both teams had opportunities to take the lead.
Midway through the second half, the Lady Knights finally broke through as Gabby Madore scored the game’s first goal on an assist from Kaitlyn Braun. They tried to add to that lead, but the Buffalo defense stayed tight and the single goal was all STMA would get.
Just three minutes away from a win, the STMA defense broke down and allowed Buffalo’s Carly Kauffman to score the tying goal. Despite a few more chances, the Lady Knights could not re-take the lead and the game ended in a tie.
Normally, a game would have two short overtime periods, but there is no overtime in MSHSL soccer this season because of the Coronavirus, which seemed to confuse some of those in attendance.
Head coach Megan Johnson said that Buffalo came in and stuck one to the team.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t capitalize on all of the opportunities that we could have tonight.”
EDINA
The season continued Thursday night as the Lady Knights played Edina for the second time. STMA also lost to Edina for the second time by a score of 2-0.
Both goals in the game were scored by Madeline Dahlien, a junior for the Lady Hornets.
The loss led to a season sweep by Edina, and the Lady Knights fell to 2-2-1 on the season (all conference games) with six games remaining until the playoffs.
The Lady Knights played a rare Wednesday night game against Minnetonka. The next game takes place Tuesday, Sept. 22, against Hopkins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.