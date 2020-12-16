Senior captains Emma Thole and Meadow LaDuke were awarded All-Conference honors for the Lake Conference fall tennis season. For Thole (left) this is her fourth consecutive season being named to the All-Conference Team and for LaDuke (right) it’s her third. Both girls plan to continue playing tennis in college where LaDuke has committed to Wartburg (IA) while Thole is still undecided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.