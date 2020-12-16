Senior captains Emma Thole and Meadow LaDuke were awarded All-Conference honors for the Lake Conference fall tennis season. For Thole (left) this is her fourth consecutive season being named to the All-Conference Team and for LaDuke (right) it’s her third.   Both girls plan to continue playing tennis in college where LaDuke has committed to Wartburg (IA) while Thole is still undecided. 

