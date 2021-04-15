For one year the STMA Knights and many other teams waited to get back on the diamond after COVID-19 eradicated the 2020 spring season. After some weather cancellations, Opening Day 2021 became a reality on Saturday, April 10, as the Knights played Rogers.
The game started as a pitcher’s duel with both teams holding their own. Hayden Frank drove in the first run of the season for the Knights in the third inning. The Royals answered in the fourth inning to tie the game 1-1.
Frank relieved starter Max Sutter in the fifth inning with the score still tied. STMA broke the tie in the top of the sixth as two passed balls allowed Evan Saunders to score. In the bottom of the inning, the Knights turned a double play to get off the field. It would not be the last time Rogers threatened.
Tyler Beckstrom drove in an insurance run for the Knights in the seventh and Frank drove in another run to make it 4-1. The Knights seemed in complete control until the bottom of the inning, where the Royals scored three times to tie the game and send it into extra innings.
To start the eighth inning, Saunders hit the first home run of the year for the Knights to immediately reclaim the lead. STMA put two more men on base in the inning but could not bring them around to score. The Royals threatened again in the bottom of the eighth, but the Knights got the job done the second time around to take the victory 5-4.
Zach Romans picked up the win in relief; his first varsity victory. Saunders led the Knights with three hits. Frank drove in two runs in the contest.
Manager Paul Schumm said that his sophomore reliever in the seventh inning probably felt nervous being asked to pitch for the varsity team for the first time.
“Now that he’s got that under his belt, he’ll come through and make the pitches that we need him to make,” Schumm said.
The Knights host Minnetonka on Friday afternoon, April 16.
