Tarek Morey announced as new Osseo softball coach

Osseo softball is welcoming a new skipper to the program. Tarek Morey, formerly the junior varsity softball coach for seven years at Fridley High School and director of the Frights Softball Club, a summer traveling team, was officially announced as the new Osseo Senior High softball head coach Dec. 6.
Morey began his first year as a business teacher at Osseo in the fall and will take over a softball program previously headed by Eric Ruska, who is now the activities director at St. Cloud Tech.
Morey believes his experience in Fridley for the last seven years has helped him prepare for now leading a program by himself.
“The experience at Fridley got me into the idea that I want to be a part of leading my own program,” Morey said. “I was prepared to take on the Osseo program and wanted to be a part of it. They look like a group from what I’ve seen that is committed and wants to compete.”
Morey said he had a chance to talk with some of the program boosters last week and had introduced himself to some of the returning players at speed and strength training and during school this week.
One major focus Morey has is to focus on galvanizing support for the sport at the youth levels. From his time in Fridley and working with the youth program, he knows how valuable it is to start gaining traction for softball in the elementary and middle school-aged kids, but with the group of high schoolers he inherited for this upcoming season, Morey isn’t scared of difficult competition that awaits the Orioles.
“Osseo competes in one of the toughest conferences in Minnesota,” he said. “But I love playing against increased competition. I take it as a challenge. It doesn’t scare me, but it gives us a chance to get better.”
With the reality of facing stiff competition in the Northwest Suburban Conference, Morey said while his long-term goal is to one day make it to the section championship, in the short term he is focusing on being competitive every game, and hopefully finishing around the .500 mark.
But above all, he will be preaching to the girls about sportsmanship, and even if the wins aren’t stacking up, to play for something bigger than themselves.
“We want to fight all seven innings,” Morey said. “But pride is also a huge thing. To represent the name on the front of the jersey.”
