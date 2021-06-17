Luke Swanson became the first boy to qualify for the state track meet from the area home school program called the Northwest Nighthawks.
The junior placed second in the 1600-meters at the Section 5A meet last week at St. John’s University. Sebastian Michael placed fourth.
Three Nighthawks ended up on the awards podium in the 3200. Luke Swanson was third, brother Mark Swanson was fourth and Michael was sixth.
Placing fifth in the 4x800 relay was Joe Winters, Mark Swanson, Will Hutchinson and Jeremiah Gavin.
Winters took 12th in the 400. Gavin was fifth in the 800 with Hutchinson 13th.
Grant Becker placed 15th in both the shot and discus events.
The boys took seventh overall with the seven section qualifiers.
