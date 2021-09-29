Strong showings for Rockford cross country at recent meets

In the long run, Rockford’s boys and girls cross country teams reached the high standards in the past at the 50th Milaca Mega Meet Saturday, Sept. 25.
The girls matched their highest team finish at Milaca over the last decade, finishing seventh for Division 3 (medium-sized schools).
Ruby Gifford produced her first sub-20:00 5k time and a personal record, which is also the new record for a ninth-grader at Rockford. She finished sixth overall in a field that featured three of the top 12 individuals in the state for Class AA.
Rockford’s boys finished 18th, posting the highest team finish at Milaca since 2014 when it was 12th. All varsity boys are either sophomores or ninth-graders, most seeing their first varsity action.
Top finishers in Milaca were Tanner Michlitsch 75, Tyler Mager 86, Ty Kulavik 89, Tristan Faber 104 and Grady Dawson.
Other top finishers for the girls included Alix Gifford 9, Emma Sather 46, Cala Koshiol 73 and Elizabeth Smith 78.
In other recent meets Rockford ran at Norwood-Young America and Delano.
The girls placed third at NYA and the boys fifth out of 17 teams. Five of the six boys had a personal best time.
Ruby Gifford led the girls in third place, followed by her sister Alix ninth, Sather 26, Jane West 28 and Koshiol 30.
Leaders for the boys were Michlitsch 29, Mager 35, Kulavik 42, Dawson 48 and Faber 61.
Rockford’s girls placed second behind meet host Delano and the boys were third behind Delano and Southwest Christian.
Ruby Gifford took second in front of Alix Gifford 7, Sather 9, West 11, Smith 15 and Koshiol 17.
The boys at Delano were paced by Kulavik 16, Mager 18, Michlitsch 20, Dawson 23 and Faber 24.
The teams next run at Litchfield Thursday, Oct. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.