On Jan. 30, STMA senior Kendal Cox scored her 1,000th point in a victory against the Moorhead Spuds. The Lady Knights began the week losing to Eden Prairie on the road Jan. 26.
STMA traveled to Eden Prairie and fell by a final score of 71-60. The Lady Knights struggled during the first several minutes of the game and fell behind 17-0. Kendal Cox scored the first five points for STMA to bring the score to 19-5, but the team continued to struggle as Eden Prairie built a 32-11 lead.
The first half would not get any better for the Lady Knights as they entered halftime trailing 44-18. STMA spent the second half chipping away at the Eden Prairie lead, getting within nine points and then within seven, but they could not get any closer as their opponent did enough to stay ahead and hang on for a double-digit victory.
Emma Miller led the Lady Knights with 21 points. Kendal Cox scored 15 and Lauren Hoselton scored 14.
MOORHEAD
STMA hosted Moorhead in a Saturday afternoon contest which saw the Lady Knights cruise to a 70-30 victory. The big story, however, was Kendal Cox reaching 1,000 points in her career late in the second half.
(Kendal) Cox scored the very first point of the game from the free throw line, and the Lady Knights got up big in the first half, leading 24-2 at one point. They went into halftime leading Moorhead 30-12.
The second half saw the Lady Knights extend the lead to 54-20 at one point, and (Kendal) Cox gradually approached the thousand-point milestone. Finally, she reached the mark on a basket with an assist from Emma Miller. The game briefly stopped as the PA announcer acknowledged (Kendal) Cox’s feat.
(Kendal) Cox led the way with 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Kaylie Cox added 10 points. Miller scored 15 in the win. STMA’s defense prevented a single Moorhead player from reaching double figures.
Head coach Kent Hamre recalled Cox’s debut when Lizzy Heil was injured. Cox hit five three-point shots in that game and the rest is history.
“For a kid who is as selfless as her, a player who puts her teammates first and doesn’t worry about scoring, for her to get this is amazing,” Hamre said.
Cox gave credit to her teammates for getting her involved as she closed in on the milestone.
“Shout to Emma (Miller) for giving me that last layup even though she could have easily taken it herself,” Cox said.
STMA improved to 4-2 on the season. They hosted Buffalo on Tuesday night. They host Minnetonka on Friday night.
