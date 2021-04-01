This past week the Knights concluded their 2021 season. STMA had played host to all three classes for the State Tournament on March 25.
The varsity team competed in the AAA team championships. The #3 seeded Knights faced off against the #2 seeded Ponies from Stillwater in the semifinals. The dual started off with Mason Mills, avenging a loss from earlier in the year at 106lbs. The Knights continue with wins from Caleb Thoennes, Landon Robideau and Parker Janssen. Isaiah Misna lost a 3-1 decision to 4x state champion Reid Ballantyne.
Eli Davis was bumped into the line-up against eventual third place winner Matt Hogue and lost a Major Decision. Cole Becker and Jed Wester both had won after being bumped. The Knights lost the next four matches.
Marcus Mueller defeated Nick Dauffenbach, in overtime, to clinch the team victory at 220lbs. Alternate Titus Johnson lost a close won at heavyweight to close it out.
FINALS
The #3 Knights advanced to the finals against #1 Shakopee later in the day on March 25. The Knights fell to Shakopee in a thrilling back and forth dual that came down to heavyweight.
The Knights had victories from Mason Mills, Landon Robideau, Parker Janssen, Isaiah Misna, Cole Becker, and Jed Wester. The Knights dropped the final matches of the dual and STMA fell i n the 24-30.
The Knights ended the season with a runner-up finish in class AAA.
In the individual portion, the Knights had seven individuals advance to the state championships. All seven would become place-winners this year. The Knights had five finalists from that group. A strong group to leave their mark on the wrestling room, champions, wall.
At 106lbs, Sophomore Mason Mills defeated Dylan Dauffenbach from Stillwater to finish third. At 113lbs, Junior Caleb Thoennes finished in second place with a loss to Blake West of Shakopee in the finals. At 120lbs, eighth grader Landon Robideau came in second losing 3-1 against Lakeville North’s Jore Volk. At 126lbs, Sophomore Parker Janssen finished in second after a loss to Koy Buesquens from New Prague. At 132lbs, senior Isaiah Misna comes in sixth after a loss to Cal Lonnquist of Wayzata. At 138lbs, Junior Cole Becker won his first state championship by defeating Brendan Howes of Anoka. At 145lbs, eighth grader Jed Wester came in second after a loss to New Prague’s Nick Novak.
In the unofficial team scoring from the individuals, STMA came out in first place with 106.5 points, which was 12.5 points ahead of second place, Stillwater.
