The STMA Knights wrestling program concluded their regular season this past week. The Knights varsity ended the year 28-3 in their dual meet competitions.
This past weekend, March 6, STMA defeated the Eagles from Eden Prairie 60-12, Royals from Hopkins 78-6 and the Lightning from Eastview 41-27.
With the wins over the Eagles and Royals, the Knights went undefeated in Lake Conference Competition to claim the conference title for the second consecutive year. Cole Becker (11th grade, 138 lbs) ended the season with the most wins on the team with 29 victories. Landon Robideau (eighth grade, 120 lbs) ended the season leading the team with falls by pinning 21 of his 27 victories. Calen Thoennes led the way with 115 takedowns in his 28 matches this regular season.
The Knights will now turn to the post-season and attempt to win a section championship this week. The Knights are the #1 seed for the Section 5AAA competition with the Trojans from Wayzata the #2 seed. STMA will play host to one pool on Wednesday, March 10. Wayzata will host the other pool on Wednesday.
The Knights will face the winner of Robbinsdale Armstrong (#4 seed) and the Osseo Orioles (#4 seed). Wayzata (#2 seed) will face the Royals from Rogers (#3 seed) in the opposing Section 5AAA pool. Robbinsdale Cooper, Park Center, and Maple Grove opted out of Team Section Competition.
The winner from each pool on this Wednesday will then face-off for a section championship on this Saturday, March 13. The section champion from Section 5AAA and Section 6AAA will immediately compete in the State Preliminary round on this Saturday. STMA will play host to both team events this week.
The winning team from the State Prelims will then advance to the State Semifinals on March 25, hosted by STMA. There, the other super regional teams will face-off for a State Championship. Sections 1 and 2, 3 and 4, 5 and 6, 7 and 8 are paired together for their Super Regionals. The Knights 21-man postseason squad will include (grade): Mason Mills (10th), Jarrett Wadsen (eighth), Caleb Thoennes (11th), Landon Robideau (eighth), Ian Schultz (ninth), Parker Janssen (10th), Isaiah Mlsna (12th), Cole Becker (11th), Eli Davis (10th), Jed Wester (ninth), OP Johnson (12th), Jimmy Heil (11th), Jon Mlsna (12th), Luke Williamson (11th), Owen Vike (12th), Tyson Hentges (10th), Marcus Mueller (11th), Ethan Yantes (11th), Titus Johnson (11th), Owen Barthel (12th).
