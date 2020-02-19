For the past now 22 seasons, the St. Michael-Albertville wrestling team has qualified for the State Wrestling Tourney by winning their Section.
On Thursday, Feb. 13, they won the Section 5AAA Tourney.
You can’t claim it was easy and Wayzata gave the Knights all they could handle in the section team finals at STMA High School, but the Knights prevailed by a score of 31-27, once again punching their ticket to the State Wrestling team tourney.
The team will compete in their opening State Tourney dual meet Thursday, Feb. 27, at the X-cel Energy Center in St. Paul at 9 a.m.. The Knights’ first round opponent was yet to be determined at the time this edition of the Crow River News went to print. The Knights will be wrestling in the team portion of the State Tourney for the 27th time in the past 28 seasons and they will be making the program’s 30th State team appearance, overall.
STMA captured the Section title by defeating Robbinsdale Cooper by a score of 72-9 in the section quarter-finals, then beating Park Center 64-6 in the section semi-finals, before their win over Wayzata, in the finals. In the Wayzata match, the Knights won only six of the fourteen matches, but pins by Landon Robideau (106 pounds), Jed Wester (120), Jimmy Heil (145), and Carl Leuer (160), propelled the Knights to the 31-27 team score advantage. Hayden LeMonds (170) contributed a major decision victory and Wyatt Lidberg a regular decision win for the Knights’ other two wins.
Robideau, Wester, Leuer, LeMonds, and Lidberg each had 3-0 (win-loss) records for the day, while Parker Janssen (113), Isaiah Mlsna (126), Travis Smith (132), Cole Becker (138), and Jon Mlsna (145), each contributed two wins.
STMA head wrestling coach, Josh Joriman, said “The guys wrestled hard throughout the tournament. They found a way to beat a tough Wayzata team in the finals. It was not the perfect storyline, but it worked out for that night. I am proud of our guys for the effort they gave during their matches and staying together to cheer on their teammates, regardless of their position in the match. We look forward to getting everyone back in the lineup and firing on all cylinders down at the X.”
After their first round match at State at 9 a.m., then win or lose, they will wrestle their next round at 11 a.m.. The Class “AAA” third place and consoloation championship matches are scheduled for 5 p.m. and the Class “AAA” championship match is slated for 7 p.m., all matches at the X-cel Energy Center in St. Paul.
