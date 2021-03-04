The STMA wrestling team had four dates of competition last week. The #5 ranked Knights were on the road for three different events.
First up, the Knights took on the Panthers from Lakeville North and the Hornets from Edina Thursday, Feb. 25. The Knights defeated Lakeville North 50-18. Parker Janssen, Jed Wester, and Jon Mlsna led the way by earning falls over their Panter opponents.
Next up, the Knights took down Edina 76-0 on Feb. 25. Isaiah Mlsna and Landon Robideau both defeated ranked opponents to help the Knights on their path to victory.
On Friday, Feb. 26, STMA went down to Northfield to face the Raiders and the Bears from Byron. The Knights first competed against #10 Northfield and won by a score of Parker Janssen and Cole Becker both defeated ranked opponents in the Knight’s path to victory with a final score of 42-16.
STMA then defeated Byron 51-15. Caleb Thoennes, Ian Schultz, Isaiah Mlsna, Eli Davis, and Jed Wester won by fall.
This past Saturday, Feb. 27, STMA traveled to neighboring town and Wright County rival Buffalo. The Knights first set out against the Irish from Rosemount. The Knights won by fall or forfeit in all but one match, ending the dual with an 82-0 final score.
Then, STMA competed against conference rival Buffalo. The Knights won by a score of 68-12. Cole Becker led the way and defeated his ranked opponent.
The Junior Varsity went 4-0 this week as well, with a lot of great matches through the week. Isaiah Mlsna earned his 100th career victory this past weekend, quite an accomplishment for a high school wrestling career! Next up, the Knights will conclude their regular season against Apple Valley and Eden Prairie on Thursday and host Hopkins and Eastview at home for their Senior Knight.
As sections closes in, STMA will play host to both dates of team sections this year on March 10 and 13. The Knights will also host individual sections on March 17. Lastly, The Knights will host the state tournament for all classes on March 25, 26, and 27.
