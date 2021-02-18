The wrestling Knights competed this last week on Thursday and Friday. The Knights first hosted the Warriors from Brainerd on Feb. 11.
The Knights jumped out to an early lead the first five matches. The Knights went on to win 12 of 14 matches with a final score of 50-12.
The Knights then faced the #10 ranked (AA) Tigers from Princeton. #2 ranked Caleb Thoennes highlighted the dual with a battle of top ranked wrestlers.
Thoennes defeated the #1 ranked 113lbs, Tyler Wells, by a score of 8-5. #3 ranked Parker Janssen earned a major decision against the #9 ranked Ethan Ballweber.
The Knights finished the dual with a victory of 49-12.
BEMIDJI
The Knights then traveled to Bemidji on Friday. The Knights fell to the #9 ranked Lumberjacks by a score of 31-33. The Knights then bounced back with a victory of the Yellowjackets of Perham.
Jed Wester highlighted the victory with a win over #2 ranked (AA) Jack Fudge.
The Knights Junior Varsity also went 3-1 on the week. The JV defeated the Warriors, Tigers and Yellowjackets while falling to the Lumberjacks.
The Knights are led by eighth grader Landon Robideau who is currently 18-0. Landon is leading the team in pins with 15 of 18 wins coming by fall so far this year. Landon and Junior Cole Becker are tied for most wins on the year. Cole is also 18-0 on the year, 10 of which coming by fall or technical fall.
Caleb Thoennes and Parker Janssen are both tied for second on team wins with 17 on the year.
Next up, the Knights will compete at home against Lakeville South and Burnsville this Thursday, Feb. 18. The Knights home events are streamed through STMA Live. On Saturday, Feb. 20, The Knights will head down to Prior Lake to face the Lakers and Tigers from Farmington. Neighbors Eatery & Saloon in Albertville intends to live stream the upcoming Knights matches.
