Last week the Knights wrestling team turned to individual sections. The Knights hosted the Section 5AAA teams on Wednesday, March 17. The top four from each weight class would advance onto the State Prelims on Saturday, March 20.
From Wednesday’s competition, STMA had 13 of 14 weight classes advance onto the next round of individuals: (106lbs) Mason Mills, (113lbs) Caleb Thoennes, (120lbs) Landon Robideau, (126lbs) Parker Janssen, (132lbs) Isaiah Misna, (138lb) Cole Becker, (145lbs) Jed Wester, (152lbs) Jimmy Heil, (160lbs) Jon Mlsna, (170lbs) Owen Vike, (195lbs) Marcus Mueller, and (285lbs) Owen Barthel.
On Saturday, those 13 competed in the opening rounds of the state tournament. This state preliminary round combined the Section 5AAA top four with the Section 6AAA top four wrestlers from each weight class, creating a new bracket of eight. From there, a wrestler would earn their trip to the state finals by placing first or second.
STMA had seven individuals qualify for the state quarterfinals from the super regional, state prelim, tournament.
Congratulations to: Mason Mills (106 lbs) with first place, Caleb Thoennes (113 lbs) with first place, Landon Robideau (120lbs) with first place, Parker Janssen (126 lbs) with first place, Isaiah Mlsna (132 lbs) with first place, Cole Becker (138 lbs) with first place, and Jed Wester (145 lbs) with second place.
The individual state finals brackets will be brackets of eight, consisting of the top two from the four super regionals. Individual brackets have been released. Landon Robideau, Parker Janssen, Cole Becker, and Jed Wester are hoping to repeat as All-State wrestlers and improve their finishes from last season. Mills, Thoennes, and Misna are looking toward earning their spot on the top six podium for this year.
The individual state finals tournament will begin at 2 p.m. on March 25 following the conclusion of the team. On the team side, the Knights are seeded third in the Team State Finals round. The Knights will face the #2 seed Stillwater Ponies in the opening round.
The winner will advance to the State Championship. The Knights are hoping to avenge a 30-31 loss from earlier this year in their quest to win a ninth state championship in program history.
Both team and individual portions of the tournament will be held on Thursday, March 25. Spectators are extremely limited to families, however all matches will be streamed through PrepSpotLight.TV.
