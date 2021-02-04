The #3 ranked Knights started off competition last week against two Section 5AAA opponents.
The Knights first defeated the Falcons from Robbinsdale Armstrong by a score of 76-0. STMA then took on the Osseo Orioles defeating them 60-21 to continue their section streak. Jed Wester defeated the #6 ranked 152lb wrestler Dylan Schultz during the Osseo match.
On Saturday, the Knights traveled to Litchfield to face off against two strong opponents. In the first dual of the day, the Knights defeated the #5 AA ranked Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield by a score of 33-30. Highlighted wins came from Mason Mills Earning a Major Decision over #3 ranked, Andrew Joedeman, from D-C-L, Landon Robideau earned a fall over #5 ranked, Alex Joedeman, and Cole Becker earning a Major Decision over #5 ranked Jerry Simes, of D-C-L. The Knights ended the day with a win over the Trojans from New Prague by a score of 45-15. Cole Becker defeated #1 ranked Nick Novak.
The Knights improve to 9-1 on the season. Landon Robideau and Parker Janssen are still tied for the lead in falls, each having earned 7 falls on the year.
Junior Varsity Recap
The Knights Junior Varsity also went 4-0 this past week. The JV had wins of: 72-0 over Armstrong, 51-6 over Osseo, 37-30 over D-C-L and 44-15 over New Prague.
Sam Eicher leads the Junior Varsity with seven falls on the year. Jon Nygaard and Tyler Zenga are tied for second with six falls.
Next week, STMA will host 3 dual events. First up, the Knights C-Squad will host Foley on Tuesday, Feb. 2 (after press deadline). On Thursday, Feb. 4, the Knights will take on #1, i n AAA, Stillwater Ponies and the Titans from Tri City United at home. On Saturday, Feb. 6, the Knights will look to take on section 5AAA opponent the Rogers Royals and #8, i n AAA, Waconia Wildcats.
