The STMA Knights wrestling team had an impressive showing at the annual Minnesota Christmas Tournament at Rochester Community College Dec. 20 and 21.
The Knights placed fourth out of 41 teams that competed in the 33rd annual individual tourney.
Simley, the number one rated Class AA team in Minnesota totaled 232 points to win the team title, followed closely by Stillwater, the number one rated Class AAA team in Minnesota, with 230 points. Shakopee was third with 167 points, followed by the Knights-161 points.
The Knights had six wrestlers earn medals by placing in the “top 6,” in arguably one of the largest and most competitive individual high school tournaments in the United States.
STMA seventh-grader, Landon Robideau, was the highest placer for STMA, placing second at 106 pounds. Robideau, who was seeded seventh, won his first four matches en route to the finals, defeating the number two and number three seeds, before falling to the number one seed by a score of 2-0, in the finals. Robideau moved his season record to 15-1(win-loss), with the runnerup finish.
Senior Carl Leuer placed third at 170 pounds, winning five matches and losing one for the tourney. Leuer also had three pins on his way to placing third. Three Knights earned fifth place medals including Parker Janssen(113 pounds), Jonah Hayes(152), and Wyatt Lidberg(182). Cole Becker placed seventh at 138 pounds.
Eli Davis(120), Jed Wester(126), and Hayden LeMonds(160), each won three matches in the tourney, but did not place. Travis Smith(145), Boden Sperr(195), Toby Dehn(220), and Luke Browning(285), each won two matches, and Isaiah Mlsna(132) won one match.
The STMA wrestlers placed 12th, as a team, a season ago in the Christmas Tourney, making a marked improvement this season jumping to fourth place, as a team.
The Knights have some time off with the holiday break, but jump back in to action on Friday and Saturday, January 3rd and 4th at “The Clash”, a 32-team dual meet tournament with teams from all over the United States including numerous nationally ranked teams. The tourney is held at Rochester Community College.
