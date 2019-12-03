Second-year STMA Wrestling Head Coach Josh Joriman recently welcomed 60 wrestlers for the first wrestling practice of the season.
With the numbers looking healthy, the quality of the team appears to be in good shape, as well. They begin the season ranked number three in State class “AAA,” behind number one rated Shakopee and number two Stillwater.
The Knights will be looking to make their 27th appearance in the State Tourney, as a team, in 28 seasons, and their 30th overall State Tourney appearance, in 2020. The program will be seeking their ninth state team title and the STMA wrestlers have placed third or higher, as a team, in the past 10 State Wrestling Tournaments.
Coach Joriman said, “We have a wide range of upstart youngsters and seasoned veterans and our seniors are great role-models and leaders. We have good numbers with a number of first year wrestlers and a lot of talent, but more importantly, we have a room full of hard workers. We’re excited for the upcoming season.”
Two-time State placewinner, senior Wyatt Lidberg returns to lead the team along with returning State placewinners, senior Carl Leuer and sophomore Cole Becker. Lidberg placed fifth as a sophomore and third as a junior at state, while Leuer was third last season, as a junior, and Becker was fourth in 2019, as a freshman. The team also returns individual state qualifiers: Jimmy Heil (sophomore), Isaiah Mlsna (junior), and Hayden LeMonds (senior).
The Knights open their season at home with a triangular Thursday, Dec. 5. They are slated to wrestle Delano, then Delano takes on Osseo, and then with STMA and Osseo competing. The match has been designated as “Military Appreciation Night” and anyone that has been in the U.S. military services or currently is in the military was admitted free of charge and recognized at the match.
On Saturday Dec. 7, the Knights host the STMA Invitational, a 10-team individual tourney, with both JV and varsity divisions. Competition starts at 9:30 a.m. and teams include: Benilde St. Margaret’s, Centennial, Elk River, Forest Lake, Orono, Perham, Sauk Rapids, St. Cloud Tech, STMA and Waconia.
The STMA 14-man starting lineup that will open the season includes: 106 pounds: Landon Robideau (seventh grade); 113: Parker Janssen (9); 120-Jed Wester (8); 126: Jimmy Heil (10); 132: Isaiah Mlsna (11); 138: Travis Smith (9); 145: Cole Becker (10); 152: Jonah Hayes (12); 160: Hayden LeMonds (12); 170: Carl Leuer (12); 182: Wyatt Lidberg (12); 195: Harrison Wright (12); 220: Toby Dehn (12); Hwt.: Luke Browning (12).
Assistant coaches for the Knights Wrestling team are: Joe Grygelko, Matt Eller, and Jesse Hackenmueller. Volunteer assistant coaches include: former STMA head coach, Dan Lefebvre, and Bob Clausen, Shaun Little, Tim Matheson, David Thorn, Donnie Leuer, and Ryan Rostamo.
