The STMA Knight wrestlers opened their season with some dominant performances winning two duals and capturing the team title in their own invitational tourney.
On Thursday, Dec. 5, the Knights began their competitive season hosting Osseo and Delano in a triangular. The Knights defeated Osseo by a score of 63-12, then outpointed Delano, 58-12. Ten Knights went undefeated on the evening in the two dual meets, that included: Landon Robideau (106 pounds), Parker Janssen (113), Isaiah Mlsna (132), Travis Smith (138), Cole Becker (145), Jonah Hayes (152), Hayden LeMonds (160), Carl Leuer (170), Wyatt Lidberg (182), and Boden Sperr (195). LeMonds and Leuer each had two pins to lead the Knights.
In two individual matchups that featured two state-ranked opponents, Wyatt Lidberg (STMA) defeated Jacob Meissner (Osseo) by a score of 6-3 and Cole Becker (STMA) defeated Carson Tschudi (Delano), 5-3 in overtime.
On Saturday December 7th, the Knights hosted the annual STMA Invitational Individual Tourney at STMA High School. STMA captured seven individual weight class titles enroute to the team title. The Knights amassed 276 team points ahead of runner-up Forest Lake-205 team points,
in the 9-team tourney. Third place team was Waconia-152, followed by: Perham-149, St. Cloud Teach-109, Orono-81, Elk River-80, Sauk Rapids-Rice-68, and Centennial-54.5.
Earning individual titles for the Knights were: Landon Robideau (106 pounds), Parker Janssen (113), Jed Wester (126), Travis Smith (138), Cole Becker (145), Hayden LeMonds (160), and Wyatt Lidberg (182). LeMonds also won the trophy for “Most Falls-Least Time”, as he had three pins in a cumulative time of five minutes, fifty-two seconds.
Carl Leuer (170) was a runner-up, while Eli Davis (120), and Boden Sperr earned third place finishes. Isaiah Mlsna (132), Jonah Hayes (152), and Toby Dehn (220), each placed fourth.
The Knights travel to Minnetonka Thursday Dec. 12, for a quadrangular in which they will wrestle dual meets against Minnetonka, Blaine, and Rogers. On Saturday Dec. 14, they compete in the Prior Lake Duals, where they wrestle Waconia at 9 AM, East Ridge at 11 AM, and Farmington at 1:15 PM.
