Last week, Feb. 10, the #1 ranked wrestlers took on the Trojans from Wayzata for the Lake Conference Championship. The Trojans and Knights both entered the dual 6-0 in the Lake Conference standings.
This is the third consecutive conference championship by the Knights in the Lake Conference. This is also the third year the Knights have been in the Lake Conference.
The Knights took down the Trojans by a score of 47-18. Owen Barthel at 285lbs, Tate Lidberg at 182lbs, Jimmy Heil at 152lbs, Caleb Thoennes at 132lbs, and Mason Mills at 113lbs won their matches by fall. Also contributing to the win, birthday boy Jed Wester at 160lbs, Cole Becker at 145lbs defeating the #3 ranked wrestlers, Tyson Hentges at 182lbs with an OT victory, Ian Schultz at 120lbs and Landon Robideau at 126lbs winning by major decision. The dual concluded the Knights regular season.
The team finished off the year 7-0 in the Lake Conference and 18-0 in duals. The Knights also have seven tournament victories to go along with their dual meet record.
Becker ends the regular season leading the team in wins with 33, Heil leads the team in pins with 23, Robideau leads the team in most team points earned with 181 and Thoennes leads the team with takedowns with 157. The Knights won 396 regular matches, while losing 164. 77% of the victories have come by bonus point.
Next up, the Knights will turn towards the postseason. STMA will host Team Sections this Saturday, Feb. 19, at home.
The Knights are the current #1 seed in the Section 5AAA tournament. They will hope to qualify for the state tournament for the 23rd consecutive year. Wayzata is the #2 seed, Osseo #3, Maple Grove #4, Rogers #5, Park Center #6, Robbinsdale Armstrong #7, Hopkins #8. The quarterfinal round will see STMA v. Hopkins, Wayzata v. Armstrong, Osseo v. Park Center, Maple Grove v. Rogers.
The quarterfinal round begins at 10 a.m. The semifinal round will feature the winners from the quarters, the semis will start at 11:30 a.m.
The battle for the section championship, and chance to qualify for the Team State Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, will be at 1:30 p.m. at St. Michael-Albertville High School this Saturday.
