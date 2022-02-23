STMA wrestlers become section champs

On Saturday, Feb. 19, the STMA Knights wrestling team hosted the Section 5AAA Team Sectional event.
The Knights entered into the event as the number one seeded team. The Knights first took on the Royals from Hopkins in the quarterfinals. The Knights won by a score of 82-0.
The highlight match came when Jed Wester (ranked #2) took on the #10 wrestler from Hopkins at 160lbs. Wester won by a technical fall over his Hopkins opponent.
The win advanced the Knights to the section semifinals. The Knights took on the #5 seeded Royals from Rogers. Rogers upset the #4 seeded Crimson from Maple Grove in their quarter final match-up. STMA beat Rogers by a score of 67-3. Mason Mills, Ian Schultz, and Marcus Mueller all won their matches by fall.
That set the stage for the Knights to take on the Trojans from Wayzata. Earlier in the season, the Knights got the upperhand against the Trojans for the Lake Conference Championship Crown. This was the fourth consecutive meeting between these two teams in the Section 5AAA finals. The Knights won the match up by a score of 49-20.
No. 3 Chase Mills started the dual off with a big turnaround match from the week prior against the #6 ranked wrestler from Wayzata. Mills lost last week by a score of 3-1 and won this week by a score of 3-2. Brother Mason Mills came out with a quick headlock at 113lbs to put the Knights up 9-0.
Schultz won his match by a major decision. Three year started and returning state finalist Landon Robideau won his 126lbs match by a technical fall. Alternate on the post-season squad Jarrett Wadsen, was inserted into the line-up and came up with a huge pin in the first period against his opponent.
Caleb Thoennes continued the winning streak by earning a technical fall. Cole Becker couldn’t be outdone by his senior teammate and followed it up with a technical fall himself.
The Knights won the first 7 of 14 matches in the final. Sam Eicher fell to the #3 ranked wrestler from Wayzata. Senior Jimmy Heil picked back up the team with a first period pin. Wester gained momentum with a first period pin as well to match Heil. Tate Lidberg lost by fall to the #3 ranked Trojan. Jake Springer lost a close 3-5 decision. Myles Dehmer lost to the #4 ranked wrestler. Senior Owen Barthel ended the dual on a high note with a 6-0 victory at heavyweight.
The victory marked the 24th consecutive state appearance for the Knights, the 31st trip in program history to the state team tournament. The Knights are currently ranked #1 in the state by The Guillotine and #30 in the nation by MatScouts on Rokin. The other section winners that will meet at the state tournament in St. Paul Tuesday, March 3, are Northfield (1AAA), Apple Valley (2AAA), Hastings (3AAA), Stillwater (4AAA), Shakopee (6AAA), Anoka (7AAA), and Willmar (8AAA).
At the time of this article, the state seeds have not been released. Team State Brackets will be available Tuesday, Feb. 22, (press time) on the Minnesota State High School League website. The bracket will be seeded through the top 5 with the final three teams drawn into their position. The AAA Team Quarterfinals are set to begin at 9 a.m. March 3, at the Xcel Energy Center.
Next up, the Knights will turn their focus towards individual sections. The Knights will hope to qualify their 14 weight class starters for the individual tournament held in St. Paul on March 4 and 5. The top two from each of the 8 sections will qualify for the individual state tournament. Individual sections will be held this Saturday at Rogers Saturday, Feb. 26. The quarterfinal round is set to start at 10 a.m. with the placing round estimated at 2:15 p.m., true second match to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.