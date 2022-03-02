STMA wrestler win individual section championships

This past weekend, the Knight’s wrestling team took on the Section 5AAA Individual Championships. All eight section teams send their best wrestlers to compete at each weight class with the hope of a state tournament berth. The top two from each weight class qualify for the individual state championships down in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center March 4 and 5.
The Knights had all 14 weight classes place at the tournament with 11 individuals qualifying for the state tournament.
At 106, Chase Mills made it to the finals before falling in the finals in the fourth meeting between him and his Wayzata opponent. Mills then secured his entry in a true second match over his Rogers opponent. At 113lbs, Mason Mills tech falled and pinned his way to first place. At 120lbs, Ian Schultz upset the #1 seeded Maple Grove wrestler in a tough fought match to secure his entry to the Xcel Energy Center.
At 126lbs, Landon Robideau pinned and teched his way to first place. At 132lbs, Caleb Thoennes followed suit and went 3-0 on his way to a section championship.
Eli Davis, at 138 lbs, lost a close match in the semifinals. His Maple Grove opponent ended up winning the tournament, this opened the way for Davis to fight back and secure a true second match. Davis avenged his loss from his Wayzata opponent earlier this year and punched his ticket to the state tournament.
At 145lbs, Cole Becker saw his Wayzata opponent for the second time this year, Becker widened his margin of victory to his championship. At 152lbs, Jimmy Heil fought through two tough matches and upset the #1 seed to earn his second trip as an individual to the state tournament.
Jed Wester earned his fourth trip with a pin in the finals. #3 seeded Bryon Sauvy defeated the #2 seed in the semi-finals before falling to his Wayzata opponent in the finals and finishing second in the tournament. At 182lbs, Tate Lidberg fought his way through the tournament earning a fifth place finish in the event.
At 195lbs, Tyson Hentges lost to the #2 and #3 seeds, finishing in fourth for the event. At 220lbs, senior Marcus Mueller fought his way into a fourth place finish as well. At 285lbs, Owen Barthel defeated the #8 ranked wrestler in the championship and punching his first trip down for the individual tournament.
All-conference
In addition, last week the Lake Conference held their meeting to vote and elect all conference members and honorable mention. The Knights had 8 All Conference award winners: Chase Mills, Mason Mills, Schultz, Robideau, Thoennes, Davis, Becker, Heil and Wester.
Sauvy, Hentges, and Barthel were nominated as All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Up next
This week, the Knights will travel down to the Xcel Energy Center for the state team and individual tournaments. The state team portion will be Thursday, March 3. The opening round is at 9 a.m. Consolation semis at 11 a.m., Championship semis at 1 p.m., third and fifth place matches at 5 p.m., and the Championship is at 7 p.m.
The Knights are the #1 seeded team and will face their randomly drawn opponent, the #10 ranked Eagles from Apple Valley. The other seeds are: #2 Stillwater, #3 Shakopee, #4 Hastings, #5 Anoka. #9 ranked Northfield was unseeded and will face Shakopee first round. #7 ranked Willmar was also drawn in and will face Stillwater in the quarterfinals.
The individual tournament will start with Class AAA in the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Friday, March 4. State placing and Championship matches will take place on Saturday evening with the third and fifth place matches starting the session at 4 p.m., championship matches to follow Saturday night.
