STMA track teams have strong showing vs Rogers

The STMA track and field teams hosted their second meet of the 2022 season April 1, again at the activity center. STMA competed against one-time conference foe Rogers and performed well across the board.
Max Keefer took first place in both the 55-meter dash (6.82) and shot-put events (45-03.75). Max Salas grabbed a first-place finish in the 800-meter run and Adam Herbst won the 1600-meter race (4:48.77). Sam Monseth took first in the 55-meter hurdles (8.06).
STMA swept the relay races, taking first in the 4x200 (1:39.65), and doing the same in the 4x400 (3:59.74) and 4x800 races (9:05.74). In the field, Ethan Ricks-Wesseh (5-08.00) got first in the high jump, Sam Eicher took the pole vault (11-06.00), and Muhiz Bada (19-04.00) took first in the long jump.
Girls
The girls also saw their fair share of top finishes during the event. Sadie Strait (7.45) took first in the 55-meter dash. She also grabbed first place in the 200-meter dash (27.70). In the 800-meter race, Rebecca Immer once again nabbed the top spot (2:34.37).
Natalie Cocking (5:44.90) took first place in the 1600-meter run, while Emma Duerr (8.81) won the 55-meter hurdles. Just like the boys, the girls also swept the relay races, with winning times of 2:05.43 in the 4x200, 4:20.54 in the 4x400 and 10:14.91 in the 4x800.
In field events, Cali Jahnke (5-00.00) took first in the high jump. Alyssa Nehring (8-06.00) grabbed first place in the pole vault. Rounding things out for the Lady Knights, Olivia Peal (17-01.00) took first in the long jump and Gabby Keefer (36-04.00) won the triple jump.
STMA next competes Thursday, April 7, at 4 p.m. in another dual meet with Eden Prairie. Scheduled to be an outdoor meet, it has moved indoors due to expected bad weather.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.