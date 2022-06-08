STMA track sends several to state meet

The STMA track and field teams saw several of their athletes qualify for the state tournament, and they will not have to travel very far, as STMA High School will host the state meet for the second year in a row.
Gabby Keefer qualified for the most events with four. Keefer took first place in the 100-meter dash (12.21) and 200-meter dash (25.54). She also took first place in the long jump (17-09) and triple jump (36-11).
Other qualifiers for the girls included Emma Kvant in the 400-meter dash (57.18), Ali Weimer in the 1600 (5:00.23) and 3200 (10:45.79) races, Emma Duerr in the 100-meter hurdles (15.37), Hannah Kvant in the 300-meter hurdles (45.83), Cail Jahnke in the high jump (5-02), Jacqueline Bergeron in the pole vault (10-01) and Judsona Chea in the triple jump (35-11). Weimer set a new section record with her time in the 3200.
The 4x200 relay team (H. Kvant, E. Kvant, Clair Kvant, Bergeron) also qualified, taking first place (1:44.28).
For the boys, Caden Nordberg qualified in the 800 (1:56.39) and 1600 (4:27.93). Sam Monseth qualified in the 300-meter hurdles (41.20). Jarod Timlin qualified in the long jump (21-00.50). Sam Eicher qualified for pole vault (13-04) and Max Keefer qualified in triple jump (44-02).
The STMA boys also sent their 4x200 (Alexander Lester, Ian Strusz, Tate Songstad, Jarrett Bennett) and 4x100 (Richard Kaydea, Lester, Bennett, Keefer) teams.
The state tournament runs Thursday through Saturday. Class AAA events take place starting Thursday morning. Most finals for Class AAA take place Saturday afternoon and evening.
