STMA did well in 2021 in spite of everything, but everyone hopes for a return to normal in 2022, including boys’ head coach Curt Hahn and girls’ head coach Jason Massmann

“With missing a season and one being abbreviated, we have a good portion of our team with very little track and field experience, so it’s back to the basics for most event areas,” Hahn said.

Massmann said that the season is off to a more “normal” start.

“We have larger teams than normal, which is great,” he said.

With the first few meets taking place indoors at the STMA Activity Center, Hahn said that these meets serve as a great place for athletes to compete and get feedback.

“Plenty to work on early in the season, so these meets help reinforce the need for training and technique.”

Massmann said that the coaches try and get kids involved in multiple events early to explore where their talents may be.

STMA High School hosted the state track and field tournament at the end of the 2021 season and will do so again this season, Hahn said.

“We are honored to host this event again and hope to improve on anything we fell short of last year.”

“Hosting the MS State Meet was an awesome experience,” Massmann said. “The energy surrounding that event and STMA Track and Field was enormous!”

Hahn elaborated on goals for the team for this season.

“The ultimate goal is improving each week which happens when you work hard and listen to your coaches.”

Massmann also talked about goals for 2022.

“Being competitive once again in the Lake Conference, as well as entering a new section—8AAA—and being competitive there.”

Ali Weimer and Gabriella Keefer return as defending state champions from the 2021 team.

STMA’s first meet of the year took place Friday, March 25, against Rocori.

