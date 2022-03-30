STMA Track and Field has strong debut vs Rocori

The track and field season got underway March 25 with a dual meet between the STMA and Rocori teams at the STMA Activity Center. The Knights and the Lady Knights each claimed victory, looking strong in the process.
For the boys, Jarrett Bennett (6.90) finished first in the 55-meter dash. Alexander Lester (24.72) took first place in the 200-meter dash. Hudson Stone (57.79) finished first in the 400-meter race and Morris Suah (8.84) placed first in the 55-meter hurdles to round out short distance.
In the 800-meter race, it was Max Salas (2:17.16) finishing first. STMA’s relay teams won in the 4x200 (1:42.65) and 4x800 (9:46.51) races.
In field events, Ethan Ricks-Wesseh (5-06.00) took first place in the high jump. Sam Eicher (11-06.00) took first in the pole vault. Ricks-Wesseh (18-09.00) placed first in the long jump and Jarod Timlin (39-01.00) took first in the triple jump. Max Keefer (47-04.25) placed first in the shot put.
On the girls’ side, Sadie Strait (7.37) took first place in the 55-meter dash. Strait (27.41) also won the 200-meter dash. Rebecca Immer (2:34.65) placed first in the 800-meter race and Natalie Cocking (5:46.99) finished first in the 1600.
STMA’s relay teams won in the 4x400 (4:52.22) and 4x800 (10:30.69) races. Alyssa Nehring (9-00.00) took first place in the pole vault, and Olivia Peal (16-10.00) took first in the long jump. Gabriella Keefer (36-06.00) won the triple jump competition.
The teams compete against Rogers, hosting the meet at the Activity Center Friday, April 1.
