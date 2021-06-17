Ren Hamann

Ren Hamann celebrates after winning the 300-meter hurdles final and advancing to the state meet.

 Photo by Jake Schroer

The STMA track and field teams will have plenty of representation when STMA High School hosts the state meet June 17-19. Several athletes from both teams qualified for the meet as the girls won Section 5AA and the boys finished fifth.

Aaliyah Heine ran 12.08 seconds to win the 100-meter dash. She also qualified with a 25.35 finish in the 200-meter dash. Heine additionally made state on the 4x100 relay team (Gabriella Keefer, Olivia Peal, Raina Simat) with a time of 49.10.

The 4x200 relay team (Gabriella Delgado, Keefer, Jacqueline Bergeron, Hannah Kvant) also qualified for the state meet. In distance events, Ali Weimer broke records in both the 1600 (4:57.23) and 3200 (10:33.32).

In field events, Olivia Peal qualified in the long jump (17-09.50).

For the boys, the 4x800 team (James Lyke, Bobby Cilke, Ben Lefebvre, Caden Nordberg) finished first in its event to qualify.

Sam Monseth (15.17) qualified for state in the 110 hurdles and Ren Hamann (40.61) outright won the 300 hurdles.

Ben Lefebvre took first in the 400-meter dash (50.97).

The state meet begins June 17 at STMA High School.

