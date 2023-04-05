The STMA track and field teams started the 2023 meet season on March 23 at the Activity Center and had another meet on March 30.
The Knights boys team enters 2023 with a new head coach, STMA alum Chase Cayo, who competed as a student under former head coach Curt Hahn, now retired.
“As a first-year head coach, I am looking forward to working with a lot of our student athletes and working towards a culture we as a program are proud to represent,” Cayo said.
Cayo wants to continue building the culture Hahn and girls’ head coach Jason Massmann created over the past several years.
The boys’ team did well last season, placing fourth at the Lake Conference championship meet and placing second at the true team section meet.
“I think that was a good showing for our team and we hope to improve upon that this year,” Cayo said.
Morris Suah, Jarod Timlin, Maverick Kneefe, Tate Songstad and Max Salas all contributed heavily to 2022’s team, and the team will lean on them heavily again, Cayo said. New faces include William Barthel, Davin Dufner, Owen Egge and Alex Hernandez, along with other newcomers who will have a chance to make an impact.
“We have more boys on our roster than we did last season and our first few weeks of practice have been awesome in terms of work ethic and guys who want to get better each week.”
Cayo’s favorite memory from last season was hosting the state meet at STMA High School, which will happen for a third straight year in June.
“Looking forward to making similar memories as we host once again!”
Cayo’s message to the fans is simple, to come out and support the team.
“We got a great group of kids who are willing to work hard and give their best each day.”
March 30 meet
The STMA track and field teams hosted their second meet at the Activity Center on Thursday afternoon against Buffalo and Rogers.
Gabriella Keefer (7.42) took first in the 55-meter dash and did the same (27.33) in the 200-meter dash. Sanae Radloff (1:05.06) took first in the 400-meter dash. Rebecca Immer (5:38.14) took first in the 1600-meter run.
Emilynn Molesky (9:31) took first in the 55-meter hurdles. STMA’s 4x200 meter relay team (1:56.46) took first place. STMA’s 4x400 (4:30.88) relay team also took first place.
In field events, Jada Dahlheimer (9-06.00) took first in the pole vault. Raina Simat took first in both long jump (15-09.00) and triple jump (35-07.00) events.
For the boys, Max Salas (2:11.36) took first in the 800-meter run and 1600-meter run (4:46.36). STMA’s 4x200 (1:37.90) and 4x400 (3:51.95) teams took first as well.
Morris Suah (5-10.00) took first in the high jump. Jarod Timlin took first in the long jump (21-06.00) and triple jump (43-03.00).
The track and field teams went on spring break during the week of April 3 to April 7. The next meet takes place April 11 at Buffalo.
