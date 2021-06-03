The STMA boys and girls were dominant in the meet over Rogers on May 20, winning most of the events.
The Knights boys got a win from Jarrett Bennett in the 100-meter dash (11.73) and Lester Alexander in the 200-meter dash (24.03). Benjamin Lefebvre won the 400-meter dash (51.96) and Robert Cilke took first in the 800 meter run (2:13.69). Adam Herbst took first in the 3200 meter run (10:58.13).
Reynold Hamann won both hurdles events, taking the 110 with a time of 16.13 seconds and the 300 at a time of 41.66 seconds. The Knights took all four relays with times of 44.48 seconds in the 4x100, 1:34.61 in the 4x200, 3:32.42 in the 4x400 and 8:14.79 in the 4x800.
Cole Dahlheimer jumped 5-08 to take first in the high jump. Samuel Eicher took first in the pole vault (11-00.00). Reven Simat (19-08.00) won the long jump and Jarod Timlin (38-03.00) won the triple jump.
Max Keefer (46-05.75) won the shot put and Charles Wagner (126-08) took first in the discus throw.
The Knights scored 125 points to Rogers’ 21.
For the girls, it went much the same way.
Aaliyah Heine won the 100-meter dash (12.59), Hannah Kvant won the 200-meter dash (27.14). Emma Windingland took first place in the 400-meter dash (1:01.59).
In longer distance events, Ali Weimer took first place in the 800 meter (2:20.12) and 1600 meter races (4:56.60). Makaela Malin won the 3200 meter run (12:42.17).
Emma Duerr won both hurdle events with times of 16.21 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and 48.49 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles. STMA’s relay teams won all four events with times of 49.84 seconds, 1:46.79, 4:16.48 and 10:36.52.
Olivia Peal took first in the long jump (16-09.00), Sophia Femrite won the triple jump (33-02.00), Olivia Carel took first in the shot put (36-09.25) and Mya Krystosek won the discus throw (98-06.00).
The STMA girls scored 131 points to Rogers’ 15.
The conference championship meet took place on Tuesday, June 1, after press deadline.
