The STMA Knights boys tennis team fell 2-5 to Buffalo this past weekend, with Owen Lindstrom winning his singles match and Ezra Dickerson and Noah Anderson squeezing by in doubles.

Lindstrom and Buffalo’s Andy Shaffer went into a tiebreaker for their first game, with Lindstrom sweeping the next 6-1. Brock Cornell gave Buffalo’s Sam Shaffer a good fight, with 6-4 and 7-5 losses in their games. Dickerson and Anderson beat Buffalo’s David Nunn and Levi Preugschas in two matches, winning 6-2 and 7-5, respectively.

