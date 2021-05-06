The STMA Knights boys tennis team fell 2-5 to Buffalo this past weekend, with Owen Lindstrom winning his singles match and Ezra Dickerson and Noah Anderson squeezing by in doubles.
Lindstrom and Buffalo’s Andy Shaffer went into a tiebreaker for their first game, with Lindstrom sweeping the next 6-1. Brock Cornell gave Buffalo’s Sam Shaffer a good fight, with 6-4 and 7-5 losses in their games. Dickerson and Anderson beat Buffalo’s David Nunn and Levi Preugschas in two matches, winning 6-2 and 7-5, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.