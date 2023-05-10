STMA team recaps for the 1st week of May

The following is a recap of STMA games that took place last week.
Baseball
The Knights have won four of their last five games including two in a row. On Tuesday, May 2, STMA beat Chaska 13-2. Drew Luster went 2-for-4 with two doubles, 3 RBI and a run scored. Thomas Ohotto was 1-for-2 with a triple, 2 RBI and 3 runs scored. Matthew Maulik was 1-for-3 with a home run and 2 RBI. Evan Dombeck pitched four innings picking up the win and recorded 2 strikeouts.
They beat Minnetonka 5-1 the next day. Dillon Glass was 1-for-3 with a home run and 2 RBI. Grant Riedel, Matthew Maulik and Sam Huber all had a triple. Thomas Ohotto went the distance on the mound picking up the win.
STMA dropped a close one to Hopkins on Thursday, May 4. They lost 3-2 but got right back in the saddle the next day with a doubleheader against Buffalo. They won 10-2 in game one and 14-7 in game two. Matthew Maulik homered in the first game and got a homer from Sam Huber in the second game.
Boys’ golf
On Thursday, May 4, they played in the Battle of the Border at Royal Golf Club for a stroke play invitational. It was a two-day event and STMA finished 17th.
Quinn Opiola led the Knights after shooting 159. Jack Cornell was second on the team with a 160.
Girls’ golf
The girls played at Oak Ridge Country Club on Thursday, May 4, against Hopkins and Edina. They finished second after shooting 177. Abigail Labrador shot a 42, Avery Freeland shot 43 and Martha Effertz and Renae Foster both shot a 46.
The next day they played in the Minnewaska Lakers Invite. They finished in fifth after shooting 383. Labrador led the Knights with a 78 and was one stroke behind Elk River’s Avery O’Donnell for the event lead. Freeland shot 100, Foster shot 102 and Faith Johnson shot 103.
On Saturday, May 6, they played in the Geneva Invitational at the Ponds/Marsh. They finished ninth after shooting 410. Labrador shot 79, Effertz shot 108, Maddie Tillmann shot 111 and Johnson shot 112. Labrador’s 79 was good to tie for ninth.
Boys’ lacrosse
The boys remained .500 at 3-3 after splitting 1-1 last week. They lost 14-6 against Edina on Tuesday, May 2. They bounced back to beat Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4-3 on Friday, May 5. Brody Odland scored a hat trick in the win. Jackson Cross had a goal and an assist.
On Tuesday, they played their last home game of the season against Buffalo. They end the year with six straight away games.
Girls’ lacrosse
The Knights dropped to .500 on the year after losing 16-4 against Edina on Tuesday, May 2. Molly Ruhland and Piper Peterson both scored two goals each.
Their next home game is Saturday, May 20, against Rochester Mayo starting at 1:30 p.m.
