The Lady Knights softball team won three games in a week to improve to 5-2 on the season. STMA defeated Wayzata 3-2 on Wednesday, April 21, lost to Eden Prairie 6-5 on Friday, April 23, and swept a doubleheader against West Fargo on Saturday, April 24.
STMA beat Wayzata by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday in the first game of the week. The Lady Knights had grabbed a 2-0 lead by the fourth inning but gave up the lead in the seventh inning. They got a walk-off win in the home half of the seventh.
Khulyn Johnson went 3-3 in the game and scored once. Emma Miller, Izzy Berning and Sophie Juntenen drove in STMA’s runs in the contest. Ella Luoto picked up the win with six strikeouts and only one earned run.
EDEN PRAIRIE
STMA’s next game came April 23 against Eden Prairie.
Early in the contest, they led 2-0 after a home run by Izzy Berning. In the seventh inning, the Lady Knights struck to take the lead at 5-4 and take back the momentum they had earlier in the game.
In the bottom of the inning, they ran into trouble and gave up a pair of runs to fall by a final score of 6-5.
Head coach Kellie Shumway remarked that the offense came through, but the defense did not.
“We had just a few inadvertent throws which changed the game,” she said.
WEST FARGO
In an out-of-state match up, the Lady Knights welcomed West Fargo for an afternoon doubleheader on Saturday. STMA swept the doubleheader by scores of 3-2 and 7-1. Paige Holm took the win in the first game. Ella Luoto got the win in the second game.
Emma Miller had three hits in game 2.
The Lady Knights began another busy week with a game against Hopkins on Monday, April 26, and one against Chanhassen on Tuesday, April 27, both after press deadline. They played on Wednesday, April 28, against Buffalo and they play Minnetonka on Friday, April 30.
