The Lady Knights were unable to make it out of the elimination bracket in the section tournament, falling to Brainerd after beating Moorhead. All games took place in Brainerd on Tuesday, June 8.
STMA defeated Moorhead by a score of 6-2 in their first game on June 8 to stay alive in the section tournament. The Lady Knights led 1-0 after the third inning, 3-0 after the fourth inning, and 6-0 after the fifth inning.
Moorhead got a pair of runs back later in the game, but it was not enough as the Lady Knights held on for the victory. They moved on to play host Brainerd later on in the day.
The Lady Knights fell 1-0 to Brainerd in the second game of the day, ending the season 15-9.
STMA had just three hits in the game.
