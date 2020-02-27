The STMA Knights qualified 10 individuals for the State Wrestling Tourney by placing first or second in the Section 5AAA Individual Wrestling Tourney hosted by STMA Saturday Feb. 22.
The Knights had already qualified, as a team, the previous week by winning the Section 5AAA team tourney.
The Knights had four individual champions and six runnerups at the section individual tourney and those 10 individuals will be competing in the State Individual Tourney Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and 29, at the X-cel Energy Center in St. Paul. First round individual matches start at 9 a.m. Friday with the quarter-final round scheduled to start at 4 p.m., followed by a round of wrestlebacks. On Saturday wrestling starts at 9 a.m. with more wrestlebacks, the championship semifinals, and consolation semifinals. Individual weight class third and fifth place matches for all classes start at 4 p.m., followed by the individual championship matches, on Saturday.
STMA’s Landon Robideau (106 pounds), Jed Wester (120), Carl Leuer (160), and Wyatt Lidberg (182) each won individual section titles, while Parker Janssen (113), Isaiah Mlsna (126), Travis Smith (132), Cole Becker (138), Hayden LeMonds (170), and Owen Vike (195), earned trips to the state tourney as section runnerups. Jon Mlsna (145) placed fourth for the Knights and Toby Dehn (220) earned a fifth place finish.
STMA’s Carl Leuer and Wyatt Lidberg will try to improve on their third place finishes at the State Tourney from a year ago. Cole Becker placed fourth at the State Tourney last season.
On Thursday Feb. 27, STMA (the number two seed) wrestles Bemidji at 9 a.m. at the X-cel Energy Center in St. Paul in the opening round of the 8-team State Team Tourney. Win or lose, they will wrestle again at 1 p.m., and depending on results, they wrestle their final match at 5 p.m. or at 7 p.m., if they reach the championship finals.
