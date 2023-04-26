The STMA track and field boys’ and girls’ teams hosted Minnetonka in a dual meet on Tuesday, April 18. It was STMA’s second outdoor meet of the year, but there was a catch attached — it took place at Middle School West, a blast from the past.
The students enjoyed finally getting to compete outside, though some events were held back at the STMA Activity Center. The result of the meet was a strong showing by the boys and girls. Jarai Kamara (13.84) took first in the 100-meter dash. Kamara (27.98) also took first in the 200-meter dash, setting new personal bests in both events.
The 400-meter dash saw freshman Anna Kvant (59.71) finish first in the event. The 800-meter run was won by Rebecca Immer (2:27.58). Avery O’Rourke (5:41.99) finished first in the 1600-meter run.
In the 3200-meter run, Natalie Cocking (11:58.70) took first. Emilynn Molesky (16.48) took first in the 100-meter hurdles. Hannah Kvant (47.69) took first in the 300-meter hurdles. STMA (2:00.05) took first in the 4x200 meter relay and the 4x400 race (4:20.73).
Raina Simat (16-04.00) took first in the long jump. Simat (34-08.00) also took first in the triple jump.
On the boy’s side, Muhiz Bada (11.77) took first in the 100-meter dash. William Barthel (23.84) took first in the 200-meter dash. The 800-meter run saw a first-place finish from Owen Negaard (2:15.01).
Max Salas (10:14.01) ran away from the field in the 3200-meter race. Morris Suah took home the honors in both the 110 (16.40) and 300-meter hurdles (44.56).
STMA’s 4x100 relay team (47.21) and 4x400 (3:48.39) relay team each won. The 4x800 team also won (8:59.06).
David Engman (39-04.75) took first in the shot put. Jarod Timlin (20-08.00) won the long jump and Maverick Kneefe (39-09.50) took first in the triple jump.
STMA competed at Hopkins High School on Tuesday, April 25. The Hamline Elite Meet takes place on Friday afternoon, April 28.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.