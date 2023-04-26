The STMA track and field boys’ and girls’ teams hosted Minnetonka in a dual meet on Tuesday, April 18. It was STMA’s second outdoor meet of the year, but there was a catch attached — it took place at Middle School West, a blast from the past.

The students enjoyed finally getting to compete outside, though some events were held back at the STMA Activity Center. The result of the meet was a strong showing by the boys and girls. Jarai Kamara (13.84) took first in the 100-meter dash. Kamara (27.98) also took first in the 200-meter dash, setting new personal bests in both events.

