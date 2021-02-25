The #5 ranked Knights compete in two events this week. The wrestlers started off their competition by hosting Lakeville South and Burnsville. The Knights first defeated Cougars from Lakeville South 55-12.
The Knights then turned to face the Blaze from Burnsville. The Knights defeated the Blaze 77-5. Parker Janssen led the way Thursday night by earning two falls against his opponents.
On Saturday, the Knights wrestled against the Tigers from Farmington and the Lakers from Prior Lake. The Knights started off against the #8 Lakers and defeated them by a score of 48-24. Next up, the Knights took down the Tigers from Farmington 38-30. Caleb Thoennes led the way defeating the #9 ranked wrestler from Farmington.
JUNIOR VARSITY
The junior varsity squad had shared in the success this past week. They had also gone 4-0 with victories over Lakeville South, Burnsville, Prior Lake, and Farmington. Jon Nygaard continues to lead the JV i n falls, at 12 so far this season. The Knights have had a few milestone victories so far this season. Landon Robideau (8th gr. 120 lbs) and Parker Janssen (10th gr., 126lbs) achieved their 50th win and Cole Becker (11th gr., 145lbs) his 125th win earlier this season. Landon Robideau is pulling away i n the fall race with 17. Parker Janssen is second at 15. The Knights have won 220 to their opponents 88 matches, with 85% of those wins including bonus points. The Knights have outscored their opponents by a 2:1 ration. The Knights have two weeks of the regular season remaining. The Knights will travel this week to Lakeville North (with Edina), Northfield (with Byron) and Buffalo (with Rosemount).
