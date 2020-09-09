The STMA girls tennis team opened the season at the end of August. The team fell twice during its opening week of play.
At home vs Delano
STMA Girls COVID-shortened tennis season began with a heartbreaking 4-3 loss on Aug. 31 to Delano High School when the # 2 doubles team of senior Izzy Burning and junior Elle Brewer fell in three grueling sets to Addie Persian and Katelyn Ring.
The final score of the match which lasted three hours, was 6-4, 6-7, 6-7 for Delano with the final two sets being determined by tie-breakers. Match winners for STMA were Senior Emma Thole (6-2 6-2) at # 1 singles, Meadow LaDuke (6-0 6-2) at # 2 singles and the # 1 doubles team of Juniors Brooke Beck and Oliva Flaten – 6-3 6-3.
The #2 doubles contest that would determine the match stretched towards twilight as both teams played until near exhaustion.
STMA coach Tyler Creelman called the doubles match “a great match” and said he was “very proud of how fearless Burning and Brewer played, regardless of the score.”
Creelman said, “I stressed that in practice leading-up to the first match of the season so seeing them play like that is a good sign.”
Away vs Minnetonka
The first road trip of the season took the STMA girls team to the # 2 ranked ‘big school’ tennis team in the state, Minnetonka High School on Sept. 2. The “Skippers” line-up includes an impressive roster of highly ranked singles and doubles players including the defending state champion Doubles team and it showed as they swept all matches from STMA winning the contest 7-0.
Coach Creelman juggled his line-up moving Senior Meadow LaDuke to # 1 singles and Senior Emma Thole to # 1 Doubles. “Both Thole and LaDuke plan to play tennis in college next year so it’s important they get some exposure against good doubles teams this season as in college they will play both,” he said.
The move to the Lake Conference last year for athletics now has the STMA tennis team playing some of the best girls tennis teams in the state on a weekly basis. “We got better today as anytime you get on the court against a team like Minnetonka, you learn a lot,” said Creelman, “and it will help us for our upcoming matches.”
The rest of the juggled line-up included Junior Abbie Johnson at # 2 singles, Senior Claire Haakenson at # 3 singles and sophomore Kyra Purrin a # 4 singles. The doubles teams were Thole/Brewer at # 1, Beck/Flaten at # 2 and Berning/Peterson at # 3. “Playing teams like Minnetonka will only help us for upcoming matches vs Providence Academy and Wayzata next week” said Creelman.
