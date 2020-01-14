The Lady Knights used a big second half to pull away from Buffalo on the road to improve to 9-3 on the season.
Mackenzie Kramer and Tessa Johnson scored 12 points to lead the Lady Knights. Emma Miller scored 11.
The Lady Knights struggled a little early on, but they began to pull away later in the first half. They outscored Buffalo 40-7 in the second half after taking halftime to adjust.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that the Lady Knights usually struggle against Buffalo, and the same thing happened in the first half.
“We put some subs in there and they turned the game around, and we finished the half on a 14-0 run with that second group,” he said, noting that the momentum shift seemed to wake up the rest of the team.
“We definitely started off a little slow, but then once we got a roll, some of our bench players really stepped up, which is key for us,” Kramer said.
The Lady Knights played Minnetonka on Tuesday night. They host Wayzata on Friday and play at Lakeville North on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.