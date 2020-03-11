The Maple Grove girls’ basketball team fell short of its bid to make three straight state tournament when it lost to St. Michael-Albertville 70-52 in the Section 8 final March 5 at Monticello.
The top-seeded Knights were determined to win after losing to the Crimson in the last two section finals. Maple Grove took an early 4-1 lead but STMA’s potent offense went into high gear and STMA vaulted to a 34-27 halftime lead. The second-seeded Crimson played hard but could not contain the hot shooting Knights and never got closer than seven points in the second half.
“We knew the section championship was going to be a tough game since the beginning of the season,” Maple Grove senior guard Abby Schulte said. “We knew STMA was going to give all they had in the game and we were prepared to do the same. STMA is a very talented team with many different strengths one being their shooting and they proved that in the game. We played hard but in the end some things just didn’t go our way.”
Schulte led Maple Grove with 13 points, Kylie Baranick followed with 12, Jordyn Lamker 11, Ari Gordon and Izzy Brant eight.
The Crimson finished the season 23-6, an impressive record since Schulte is the only senior on the varsity roster.
“Even though I am sad this season is over I am extremely proud of my team and all we accomplished,” Schulte said.
